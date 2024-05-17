GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Purported video clip of BJP nominee Abhijit Gangopadhyay's remark on Mamata Banerjee sparks row

"We don't agree with the existence of any such videos. This is a ploy by the TMC to release fake videos and malign the BJP," BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

Updated - May 17, 2024 10:03 am IST

Published - May 17, 2024 10:01 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
ERetired Calcutta High Court justice and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Tamluk constituency Abhijit Gangopadhyay

ERetired Calcutta High Court justice and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Tamluk constituency Abhijit Gangopadhyay | Photo Credit: ANI

A purported video in which Tamluk BJP candidate and former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay was heard wondering about "the amount at which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is getting sold," triggered a row with the TMC labeling it as BJP's guarantee of disrespecting women, while the saffron party raised doubts about the clip's authenticity.

PTI, however, couldn't verify the authenticity of the video.

Also Read | India General Elections 2024 LIVE updates

The comments triggered a spate of condemnation from TMC leaders who demanded that the Election Commission should take note of it.

"It is shameful that a former judge who is now a BJP candidate uses such words to malign a woman chief minister. This is the guarantee of the BJP that women under BJP rule will be insulted in this way," TMC leader Santanu Sen said.

Responding to the TMC's assertion, the BJP claimed it was a "fake video".

"We don't agree with the existence of any such videos. This is a ploy by the TMC to release fake videos and malign the BJP. But that won't make any difference in the elections," BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

Related Topics

West Bengal / General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party / All India Trinamool Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.