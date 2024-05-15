GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress will win 12 to 14 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, says Deputy CM Vikramarka

Published - May 15, 2024 06:23 am IST - JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday exuded confidence that the Congress would win 12 to 14 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, elections for which were held on May 13.

The INDIA bloc will come to power at the Centre and usher in inclusive economic growth and social justice, he asserted.

Mr Vikramarka was in Dhanwada, the native village of Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu, in Kataram mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Tuesday. He along with Mr. Sridhar Babu attended the third anniversary of Sri Dattatreya Swamy temple in Dhanwada.

Later, addressing the media Mr Vikramarka said people exercised their voting right in large numbers to save the Constitution and democracy, he said referring to the huge voter turnout in Monday’s Lok Sabha elections.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, from Kanyakumari to Srinagar and Manipur to Mumbai opposing the politics of hatred, helped spread the message of unity across the country. Mr. Gandhi spearheaded the pan-India yatra spanning thousands of kilometres to safeguard the country’s secular fabric and democracy, he remarked.

Despite the BJP’s politics of polarisation and false narratives, the people of the country are firm in their resolve to bring INDIA bloc to power at the Centre in this election, he added.

Mancherial MLA K. Prem Sagar Rao, Peddapalli MLA Ch. Vijaya Ramana Rao, Dharmapuri MLA A. Laxman Kumar and Ramagundam MLA Makkan Singh Raj Thakur accompanied him.

