Modi, Shah and Nadda for Telangana again

May 02, 2024 05:58 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting at Alladurga in Telangana’s Medak District on April 30, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting at Alladurga in Telangana’s Medak District on April 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Top leaders of the BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be returning to Telangana to address election meetings as part of the ongoing campaign. Mr. Modi will be participating in meetings at Vemulavada 9 a.m., Madikonda in Warangal district 10.30 a.m. on May 8. Two more meetings are scheduled at Narayanpet 2 p.m. and L.B. Stadium at 4 p.m. on May 10.

Home Minister Amit Shah will be addressing public meeting on May 5 at Sirpur-Kagaznagar at 11.30 a.m. Nizamabad 1.30 p.m. and Malkajgiri 4 p.m. National president J.P. Nadda will be the chief guest at public meeting to be held at Peddpalli 11 a.m., Bhongir 1.30 p.m. and Nalgonda 3.30 p.m. on May 6.

Union minister Amit Shah, BJP’s candidate for Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat K. Madhavi Latha and others at an election campaign in old city of Hyderabad, Telangana on May 1, 2024.

Union minister Amit Shah, BJP’s candidate for Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat K. Madhavi Latha and others at an election campaign in old city of Hyderabad, Telangana on May 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

