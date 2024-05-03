Congress fields Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli; Kishori Lal Sharma to contest from Amethi 

May 03, 2024 07:56 am | Updated 08:12 am IST

Ending days of suspense, Congress has decided to field Rahul Gandhi and Kishori Lal Sharma in Rae Bareli and Amethi constituencies respectively in Uttar Pradesh.

May 3 is the last day for filing nominations for the two seats that go to the polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 20.

Congress is contesting 17 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, while its ally Samajwadi Party is contesting in the remaining 63 seats.

BJP has fielded Union Minister Smriti Irani and Uttar Pradesh MoS Dinesh Pratap Singh in Amethi and Rae Baraeli. Both contested from the same constituencies in 2019 too.

Who is Kishori Lal Sharma?

Mr. Sharma, a Gandhi family loyalist, used to handle the constituency office for Rae Bareilly for Sonia Gandhi.

He also handled the constituency office for Amethi in the early years of Rahul Gandhi’s membership of the Lok Sabha from there.

A Congress bastion

Once considered the Gandhi family’s bastion, the Congress and its former president Rahul Gandhi tasted defeat in Amethi in 2019. BJP’s Smriti Irani won by a margin of 55,000 votes. The only other Gandhi who has lost in Amethi was Sanjay Gandhi in 1977, seen as an aftermath of Indira Gandhi-imposed Emergency. The constituency had elected BJP’s Satish Sharma in 1998, instead of the namesake candidate from Congress.

Rae Bareli has the history of electing only Congress candidates so far. Considered the Nehru-Gandhi forte, the constituency has elected Indira Gandhi, her husband Feroze Gandhi, their son Rajiv Gandhi and daughter-in-law Sonia Gandhi. Arun Nehru, a distant relative of the Gandhis and a confidant of Rajiv Gandhi was elected twice from Rae Bareli.