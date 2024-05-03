GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

K.L. Sharma, a Gandhi Loyalist, who steps out of the shadows

He is said to have played a crucial role in the Gandhi family’s victory in Rae Bareli and Amethi constituencies simce 1983

May 03, 2024 09:33 am | Updated 09:33 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
K.L. Sharma will contest the Amethi Lok Sabha seat.

K.L. Sharma will contest the Amethi Lok Sabha seat. | Photo Credit: x/@Supriya23bh

For nearly three decades, Kishori Lal Sharma’s name has been synonymous with Congress in Rae Bareli. For the first time, he is stepping out of the shadows, to contest from Amethi, a seat that he has been associated with since 1983, working with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi here.  

Mr. Sharma who hails from Punjab’s Ludhiana, began his stint with Rajiv Gandhi, managing the Amethi Lok Sabha seat for him. The former PM won this seat four times in 1981, 1984, 1989 and posthumously in 1991. 

He is said to have played a crucial role in former Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s victory from Amethi in 1999. In 2004, when she shifted to Rae Bareli leaving the seat for her son, Mr. Sharma began managing both constituencies. 

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Uttar Pradesh / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.