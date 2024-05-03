May 03, 2024 07:43 am | Updated 08:14 am IST

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday directed all political parties to cease enrolling or registering voters for post-election beneficiary-oriented schemes under the “guise of surveys”, saying it amounts to corrupt practice under election law. The poll body said some political parties and candidates have been engaging in activities that blur the lines between legitimate surveys and partisan efforts to register individuals for post-election beneficiary-oriented schemes.

The Congress party, meanwhile, announced its candidates from Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats, ending days of suspense. Rahul Gandhi will contest from Rae Bareli, and Gandhi family loyalist Kishori Lal Sharma has been fielded from Amethi. Today is the last day for filing nominations for the two seats that go to the polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 20. BJP has fielded Union Minister Smriti Irani and Uttar Pradesh MoS Dinesh Pratap Singh in Amethi and Rae Baraeli. Both contested from the same constituencies in 2019 too.

Earlier on Thursday, the BJP named Karan Bhushan Singh, son of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and incumbent MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, as the party’s candidate from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat. Opposition parties criticised the move accusing the ruling party of rewarding one who is facing charges of sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against the Congress, alleging that it is trying to create an “atmosphere of tension” in society and spreading lies that the Constitution will be changed.