BSP gets Nagarkurnool, Hyderabad LS seats as part of its alliance with BRS

March 15, 2024 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Bahujan Samaj party (BSP) State president Dr. R.S. Praveen Kumar in a recent meeting held in Hyderabad.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Bahujan Samaj party (BSP) State president Dr. R.S. Praveen Kumar in a recent meeting held in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

hyderabad

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Telangana president Dr. R.S. Praveen Kumar is all set to contest from the Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha seat as part of its alliance with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Along with Nagarkurnool, the BSP has been allotted Hyderabad seat too as part of the alliance.

According to the BRS sources, party president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has finalised the allotment of two seats to BSP on Friday after talks with the national coordinator of BSP Ramji Gautham, State leaders Mr. Praveen Kumar, Manda Prabhakar and others held on Wednesday.

Welcoming the decision, former Minister S. Niranjan Reddy said the BRS and BSP ranks would work in coordination for the victory of Mr. Praveeen Kumar. The alliance would work for the progress of the downtrodden, poor and backward classes of the society and to protect their rights. The alliance would take into people the ineffective 100-day rule of the Congress as it had failed either to roll out/implement the promises or extend the already rolled out promises to all beneficiaries.

The Rythu Bandhu/Bharosa was yet to reach most of the farmers and there was talk of farm loan waiver up to ₹2 lakh per farmer, besides financial assistance of ₹2,500 per month to women and ₹4,000 per month help to unemployed youth. Besides, the Congress Government was claiming of filling about 30,000 posts by giving appointment letters, while the fact remained that the selection process was completed by the previous BRS Government, Mr. Niranjan Reddy said.

People were facing problems with water for drinking and irrigation needs even before the peak summer, he said.

