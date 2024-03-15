GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BRS names two more candidates for Lok Sabha polls

Ragidi Laxma Reddy to contest from Malkajigiri, Athram Sakku from Adilabad

March 15, 2024 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has named two more candidates for Lok Sabha elections with the party president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao picking up Ragidi Laxma Reddy for Malkajigiri Constituency and Athram Sakku for Adilabad in consultation with the party leaders.

Mr. Sakku was an MLA in the previous Assembly but was denied ticket to contest the 2023 Tlengana Assembly election. Mr. Laxma Reddy joined BRS from Congress in October last after he was denied ticket to contest from Uppal by that party in the Assembly election. He was considered very close to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy till he was denied ticket for the Assembly election.

With the announcement of two more candidates, the total candidates named by BRS has reached 11 so far. It has already named Nama Nageswara Rao for Khammam, Maloth Kavitha for Mahabubabad, Koppula Eshwar for Peddpalli, Boinapalli Vinod Kumar for Karimnagar, Manne Srinivas Reddy for Mahabubnagar, Bajireddy Goverdhan for Nizamabad, Dr. Kadiyam Kavya for Warangal, Kasani Gnaneshwar for Chevella and Gali Anil Kumar for Zaheerabad.

Candidates for Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Medak seats are yet to be announced. In the wake of alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Nagarkurnool seat is expected to be given to State president of that party R.S. Praveen Kumar.

General Elections 2024 / Bharat Rashtra Samithi / Telangana

