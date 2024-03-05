BRS, BSP to contest Lok Sabha polls together

March 05, 2024 05:55 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a significant political development, Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have decided to jointly contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in Telangana.

A decision to this effect was taken after Telangana BSP chief and former IPS officer Dr. R. S. Praveen Kumar drove down to the residence of BRS President and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao in Nandinagar, Hyderabad on Tuesday afternoon.

After over an hour long meeting, both the leaders addressed a press conference announcing their poll tie-up. “We have decided to work together in this elections as both parties have similar ideologies. We have implemented Dalit Bandhu and several other welfare schemes for the welfare of the weaker sections,” Mr. Rao said.

The BRS chief said he had taken permission from the BSP central leadership on alliance. “We will announce the modalities of seat sharing shortly. I will speak to BSP supremo Mayawati,” he said.

Dr. Praveen Kumar, a former Additional DGP rank officer and BSP State unit chief, said he was happy to meet KCR and discuss political developments, coming together of the two parties.

He said he would appraise the high command about the seat sharing methodology. He expressed concern that secularism was under threat in the country and the BJP’s dispensation. He credited Mr. Rao of fighting against communal forces and said the Congress too was behaving like the BJP.

Dr. Praveen Kumar hoped that the tie-up with BRS would improve the lives of the downtrodden in particular. He said in less than three months of the Congress coming to power in the State, the unemployed youth were disappointed with the Government.

Indications available suggest that Dr. Praveen might contest the LS polls from Nagarkurnool SC constituency in erstwhile Mahabubnagar district. He hails from the old Mahabubnagar district. The BRS leadership is also in need of a face saving exercise after its sitting MP from Nagarkurnool P. Ramulu crossed over to the BJP last week and managed to secure ticket for his son P. Bharat.