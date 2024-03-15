Hundred days of assertive governance, and a few promises yet to take off in Telangana

March 15, 2024 02:40 am | Updated 02:40 am IST - Hyderabad

One Hundred Days — this is the most heard sentence in Telangana after the formation of Congress government as it promised to start implementation of its six promises benefitting a wide range of people but focussing on farmers, women and students.

As the Revanth Reddy government completes 100 days in power on March 15, it raised the hopes of people taking several measures to launch its welfare and development programmes taking the governance into a new path. However, there are some shortcomings and the government cites the birth pangs. The promised cash transfer to women under the Mahalakshmi scheme is still pending and so is the disbursal of Rythu Bandhu on full scale.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his ministerial colleagues repeat on every occasion that they have brought in the promised change. The government is more democratic in its approach and people heave a sigh of relief with the Mahatma Phule Praja Bhavan and the Secretariat thrown open for people to represent to the Ministers and the officials.

The biggest hopes of the people were on the delivery of five promises made before the elections. The first promise of free bus travel to women (Mahalakshmi scheme) was implemented within 48 hours of assuming power. Records show that 23 crore zero tickets have been issued in the last three months. “This is like putting more than ₹ 3,000 in every working women’s pocket every month,” a senior Minister claimed. “Other women too are saving huge with free travel now.”

As promised, free medical treatment under Arogyasri has been enhanced from ₹ 5 lakh to ₹ 10 lakh within two days. The Chief Minister and his colleagues launched the scheme of providing gas cylinders at ₹ 500 for eligible families. At the same time, free power up to 200 units has also come become operational. The most aspirational scheme was providing financial assistance of ₹ 5 lakh under the Indiramma Houses scheme. The government has decided to help the construction of 4.5 lakh houses this year with an outlay of ₹ 22,500 crore earmarking 3,500 houses in every constituency. It was launched in the temple town of Bhadrachalam.

Recruitments

Perhaps what drew the youngsters towards Congress was the promise of jobs. The government claims that within three months, as many as 29,384 government jobs have been filled, with 47% of them being women. The TSPSC has been cleaned up asking the officials to resign to infuse some confidence among the aspirants who were battered by series of paper leakages.

The new TSPSC is now headed by retired DGP M Mahender Reddy, known to be a tough cop. He is already on the job issuing the notification for the much-awaited Group-I posts. The government also announced a mega recruitment of teachers with 11,062 vacancies.

Judicial inquiries

The 100 days of governance also saw some tough decisions with regard to irregularities and alleged corruption in the previous government. Judicial inquiries have been launched on the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project and also the Bhadadri and Yadadri power plants apart from power purchase agreements.

The government also claims resolving long pending issues stalled due to the ‘unfriendly’ relations with the Centre. The Centre clearing the request for creating elevated corridors on the defence lands and the Chief Minister launching the ₹2,232 crore project on the Hyderabad-Ramagundam highway is being cited.

The launch of Metro Rail phase-II to cover 70 km all around the city is a sign of an assertive administrative approach by Mr Revanth Reddy. The government being able to attract ₹40,232 crore of investments at the World Economic Forum showcasing Hyderabad’s growth story is surely a major gain for the city.