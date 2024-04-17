GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP rebel K.S. Eshwarappa says ‘Modi is in my heart. How can he be removed from my heart?’

Reacting to BJP national general secretary Radha Mohan Das’s statement that he did not know who K.S. Eshwarappa is, Mr. Eshwarappa asked why he visited his house if he did not know him

April 17, 2024 02:01 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
A person dressed to resemble PM Narendra Modi accompanies BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa during campaigning in Shivamogga on April 12, 2024.

A person dressed to resemble PM Narendra Modi accompanies BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa during campaigning in Shivamogga on April 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Former deputy CM K.S. Eshwarappa, who is contesting as an independent candidate in the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat, has countered the demand of the BJP t0 remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo from his campaign material.

“No matter whatever the outcome in court on using Modi’s photo in my campaign, Modi is in my heart. How can anybody remove it?” he told mediapersons in Shivamogga on April 17.

Shivamogga unit of the BJP has moved the district court, objecting to Mr. Eshwarappa using Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo in his campaign in Shivamogga. The matter is scheduled to come up for hearing on April 18.

Reacting to BJP national general secretary Radha Mohan Das’s statement that he did not know who K.S. Eshwarappa is, Mr. Eshwarappa asked why he visited his house if he did not know him.

Mr. Eshwarappa opined that the symbols suggested by the Election Commission for independent candidates are not good. “I have not decided the symbol. There is no meaning to some of the symbols meant for independent candidates. I will write to the Election Commission on this,” he said.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / Bharatiya Janata Party

