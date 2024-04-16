GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Congress govt. will collapse in Karnataka after Lok Sabha polls, says H.D. Deve Gowda

April 16, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has said the Congress government in Karnataka will collapse after the Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking at an election campaign meeting at Ibbeedu in Belur taluk on Tuesday, April 16, Deve Gowda said the Congress was under the illusion of coming to power at the Centre. The people of the country would give them a fitting reply. The Congress would lose Karnataka as well after the elections, he said.

Referring to the controversy over his son, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s statement, Deve Gowda said his (Kumaraswamy’s) statement was twisted for political gains. “He has already clarified the intention behind his statement and also sought an apology. What else can he do?” he said.

Further, he said only Prime Minister Narendra Modi could resolve the issues concerned with sharing Cauvery River water and other issues. “I have promised Modi to get the highest seats for the JD(S)-BJP in Karnataka. I am travelling across the state for the campaign,” he said.

BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, JD(S) candidate Prajwal Revanna, H.K. Suresh, BJP MLA, and others were present.

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / Hassan / Bharatiya Janata Party / Janata Dal - Secular

