Criticising guarantees means disrespecting people, says Yathindra

April 16, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated April 17, 2024 08:22 am IST - MYSURU

Former MLA and Congress leader Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, April 16, asked voters to decide whom to support in the upcoming elections after watching the administration of the Congress governments and the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

The Narendra Modi government’s promises made in the last ten years have remained unfulfilled, he said and added that the Congress will fulfill all its promises if it comes to power, Mr. Yathidra said while campaigning for the Congress candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency M. Lakshman in Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency.

“You have seen the administration of both Congress and the BJP governments both at the Centre and in the State. You can decide which party was the reason for the country going backward. Why should you not vote for the Modi government that never fulfilled its promises,” he said.

He asked, “Do you want to vote for the party that did not keep its promise?

“Are you getting jobs? Has the farmers’ income doubled? The Modi government is for the rich and not for the poor,” he said.

If any government has realised its promises, then it is Congress that launched all five guarantee schemes, the former MLA said.

By criticising our guarantees, the BJP is showing disrespect to the people. They call our schemes freebies, he said.

Mr. Yathindra campaigned for Mr. Lakshman at Marballi Hundi, Doora Village, Sindhuvalli Village, Kadakola, and Mandakalli in Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency.