Shivamogga district BJP moves court objecting to use of Modi’s photo in Eshwarappa’s camapign

April 16, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga district unit of the BJP has moved the court to object to Independent candidate K.S. Eshwarappa using photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the election campaign.

T.D. Megharaj, district president of the BJP, filed an interlocutory application on Monday, April 15, objecting to the use of Modi’s photo in Eshwarappa’s campaign. The matter came up before the Principal Senior Civil Judge and CJM of Shivamogga on Tuesday, April 16. The matter has been adjourned for hearing on Thursday, April 18, as the defendant sought time to file objections.

Mr. Eshwarappa had already filed a caveat to ensure no ex-parte order was passed in the matter. He was anticipating such a move from the BJP.

The former BJP minister has been using Modi’s photo in his campaign since the day he declared to contest as an Independent candidate. BJP leaders, including Lok Sabha members, argued that Eshwarappa had no right to use the PM’s photo in the campaign.