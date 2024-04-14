Apart from health cover for seniors, BJP manifesto offers few giveaways; focus on infrastructure, investment-led job growth

April 14, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha election is aimed at ensuring “dignity and quality of life, and employment generation through investment”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while releasing the document on April 14.

Titled “Modi ki Guarantee 2024”, the manifesto is relatively low on give-aways, but does promise free health coverage upto ₹5 lakh for citizens above 70 years of age, and vows to raise the ceiling for MUDRA loans for small entrepreneurs from ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh. It also pushes for the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and simultaneous elections for Parliament and the State Assemblies, a proposal called ‘One Nation, One Election’.

The cultural quotient is not as prominent as in past manifestos, although the BJP — which is seeking a foothold in Tamil Nadu — has vowed to promote the work of Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar globally. “We will build Thiruvalluvar cultural centres all over the world. The world’s oldest Tamil language is our pride. The BJP will undertake every effort to enhance the global reputation of the Tamil language,” Mr. Modi said.

Focus on GYAN communities

The manifesto was released at BJP headquarters in the presence of BJP president J.P. Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who headed the manifesto committee, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The first copies were handed over to four beneficiaries of the Modi-led Union government’s schemes who belong to the so-called GYAN communities: grameen (rural residents); yuva (youth); annadata (farmers); and nari (women).

While there was a mix of old and new announcements in the manifesto, Mr. Modi said in his address said that his government’s work in pulling 250 million people out of poverty demonstrated “its commitment to delivering results” and made it a springboard for the interventions contained in the BJP’s manifesto.

“The work does not stop there; those who have been lifted out of poverty also need sustained support to ensure that they do not slip back into poverty due to unforeseen circumstances. Just as a person may have received treatment in a hospital but is still advised by doctors to take precautions despite being on the road to recovery, similarly, those who have emerged from poverty also require support to prevent them from slipping back into poverty for any reason. With this vision in mind, the BJP has pledged to expand several poverty alleviation schemes,” the Prime Minister said, promising that a BJP government will continue the free ration scheme for the next five years, and “will ensure that the food plate of the poor is nutritious, satisfying, and affordable”.

Extending existing schemes

Jan Aushadhi Kendras will continue to offer affordable medicines with an 80% discount, the manifesto said, adding that these centres will be expanded. The BJP pledged to include every senior citizen above 70 years, regardless of their economic status, in the ambit of the Ayushman Yojana, a scheme offering free health insurance for treatment up to ₹5 lakh. As an extension to the current scheme providing free cooking gas connections to poor households, the BJP has promised that the government will work to provide cheap cooking gas via pipelines to every home.

The BJP has not mentioned anything specific in reference to a caste census, as the Congress has done; instead, it promised to improve livelihood opportunities for other backward class, Scheduled Caste, and Scheduled Tribe communities, and expand their scholarship and skilling opportunities. For tribal communities however, the BJP manifesto promises an increase in funds for tribal heritage research to mark the 150th anniversary of Adivasi icon Birsa Munda’s birth in 2025, celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh.

Infrastructure, not giveaways

In comparison to the Congress manifesto — which promised income support of ₹1 lakh for all women in poor households and other guarantees or “nyays” — the BJP’s manifesto is low on giveaways. Instead, the Prime Minister framed the BJP’s manifesto as an attempt to provide three types of infrastructure: social infrastructure, digital infrastructure, and physical infrastructure.

“This entails establishing new educational institutions and universities for social infrastructure while enhancing facilities near highways to ensure the safety of truck drivers and reduce accidents. For physical infrastructure, the BJP is spearheading the modernization of highways, railways, waterways and airways across the nation. Simultaneously, in the realm of digital infrastructure, efforts are underway to expand the reach of 5G technology, while also laying the groundwork for advancements like 6G. Policies are being formulated with a focus on Industry 4.0. The BJP is accelerating the digitization of government services, expanding the reach of Common Service Centers and scaling up initiatives like ONDC and telemedicine,” the Prime Minister said. The manifesto speaks at length of the Modi-led government’s efforts to create investment-led job growth, citing the aviation industry as a success story.

Global Ramayana Utsavs

The cultural component of the manifesto, which used to be a major part in the past, was comparatively subdued, apart from promises to hold Ramayana Utsavs across the world to document and promote the tangible and intangible legacy of Lord Ram.

The manifesto reiterated the BJP’s commitment to the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), and said that the party has submitted its opinion on the One Nation, One Election concept to the high-level committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind which is examining the issue.