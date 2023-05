Watch | What do the party manifestos promise for Bengaluru?

May 05, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST

The major political parties in Karnataka - the ruling BJP, the Congress, Janata Dal (Secular), Aam Aadmi Party - have released their manifestos ahead of the Assembly elections next week.

A lot of attention has been on the State capital Bengaluru, the IT hub that has continuously been battling crumbling infrastructure, traffic woes, flooding and other civic issues.

Here, KC Deepika and KV Aditya Bharadwaj discuss what the parties have in store for Bengaluru.