BJP and Congress propose special administrative region for Bengaluru

May 02, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The big idea that emerges from both Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party manifestos for Bengaluru is for the city to be developed and administered at a regional level, an idea that seems to have found resonance with urban governance experts in the city.

While Congress elaborates on Mega Bengaluru Region as creating “infrastructure and administrative connections with cities like Kolar Chikkaballapur, Doddaballapur, Tumakuru, Ramanagara and Kanakapura”, the BJP manifesto doesn’t elucidate in solid terms what a State Capital Region would mean.

Aam Aadmi Party also commits to a Metropolitan Planning Committee in the entire metropolitan region encompassing both the Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts.

“The big takeaway from the Congress manifesto is the proposed law which will bring all parastatals in the city, which presently cannot be held accountable easily, under one agency. However, there is ambiguity as to whether this will be the civic body or it will be another parastatal manned by officials. If it is the civic body, this will be the best thing for the city, but if it is another parastatal, it won’t solve anything,” said V. Ravichandar, a former member of the BBMP Restructuring Committee.

Opposition to flyovers

However, the Congress manifesto has received flak for taking the flyover route again. The manifesto proposes a network of flyovers crisscrossing the city and a network of tunnel roads in the Central Business District, both projects mooted and severely opposed during Siddaramaiah’s tenure.

“Congress seems to have not learnt its lessons from its earlier tenure. Any move to build these flyovers will again be met with stiff resistance. While the manifesto has some great ideas for an equitable city, including augmenting the bus fleet and providing free travel for women, we don’t understand why it also pushes for these outdated solutions,” said civic activist Srinivas Alavilli from World Resources Institute.

AI-powered traffic solutions

The BJP manifesto envisages a digital future for the city and lists several digital ventures like an AI-powered traffic solutions app for commuters, a dashboard for the city’s governance, an integrated travel card and a ticket booking app, a smart water supply project among several other digital initiatives. The manifesto for the city has drawn flak for focusing too much on technology and having precious little other than that. “The BJP manifesto seems to think technology is the solution for the city, but it evidently is not. We need to go back to the basics and plan the city for the vulnerable,” said Mr. Ravichandar.

Meanwhile, the AAP manifesto has some new ideas, including the abolition of property tax in the city, and the State government devolving 5% of the collected tax from the city to the civic body and, in turn, 20% of a ward’s budget to be handed over to the ward committee and a new Bangalore Infrastructure Development Agency to oversee all infrastructure works in the city.