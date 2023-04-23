Pandemic exposed gaping holes in Bengaluru’s health infrastructure 

April 23, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Bengaluru:

If there was one sector which was exposed for its shortcomings like never before in recent times, it was healthcare. The COVID-19 pandemic showed how the city was inadequately prepared to tackle it, given the lack of quality public healthcare.

Residents are yet to get over the situation they have faced during the pandemic. Memories of the shortage of hospital beds, poor healthcare infrastructure and lack of ICUs are still fresh. Prakash Padaki, a member of the BTM Layout Residents Welfare Association, said, “I myself had to face the shortage of beds during the pandemic. I was admitted to a private hospital near Hebbal for not getting a bed near my house. That is when I got to know how bad the city’s health infrastructure is. Despite all this, the government is yet to improve the health infrastructure.”

However, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is yet to learn its lessons from the pandemic. For the last two years, the civic body has not been able to set up hospitals in every Assembly constituency in the city even as it proposed a ₹1,242.27 crore health infrastructure project in 2021.

The BBMP had also asked the government to set up primary health care centres (PHCs) in 57 wards that don’t have one, along with setting up a hospital in every Assembly constituency. That apart, four new multi-speciality hospitals were being planned, while paediatric care facilities in seven referral hospitals and physical triage centres were proposed in 31 PHCs along with upgrading of infrastructure.

Namma Clinics

BBMP officials say they have set up ‘Namma Clinics’ to improve the healthcare facilities in the city along with PHCs. “The BBMP had proposed various health infrastructure measures for the city. We are continuously working on setting up health care centres. Already, we have set up around 200 Namma Clinics in the city,” a BBMP official said.

The Namma Clinics, according to officials, are expected to ease pressure on existing healthcare institutions as they can treat non-communicable diseases, fever, mental illnesses, and handle immunisation programmes.

The BBMP had plans to construct Namma Clinics in all 243 wards. Along with existing PHCs, the civic body also constructed dedicated women’s clinics in 57 locations to provide healthcare services to women from low-income groups who often can’t afford gynaecologists and other services.

However, some of those opened suffer from a severe shortage of doctors and medical infrastructure, including medicines. A resident of Sanjaynagar said though a clinic was inaugurated, it was never opened to the public. “Sometimes, when the shutters are up, civil works are underway. When I asked the officials, they said medical instruments are yet to reach the clinic, and doctors are yet to be appointed. Then why inaugurate it? They should have instead developed the Primary Health Centre (PHC),” said Mohan Kumar, a resident.

In the 2023-24 BBMP budget, the civic body earmarked ₹ 92 crore to establish 61 primary health centres in the city.

‘One health plan’ yet to take up:

To prevent zoonotic diseases, the BBMP has proposed a ‘One Health Plan’. Officials said that the plan is yet to taken up.

Meanwhile, the BBMP, along with Bengaluru Smart City Ltd. (BSCL), is setting up the central clinical command centre to provide virtual medical consultation, especially with specialists like cardiologists, nephrologists, among others, in various primary health centres (PHCs) and referral hospitals under the BBMP.

The BBMP recently invited applications from eligible doctors to work in the smart clinics. Though announced in 2020, not much headway has been made. But officials say the preparation is going on, and it will be launched soon.

Around 17 lakh citizens, especially those belonging to lower socio-economic groups, visit the 141 PHCs, six referrals, and around 30 maternity hospitals in the city. With the lack of specialists, many are forced to visit private hospitals.

Health commissioner

Health experts have urged the civic authorities to appoint a dedicated health commissioner to look after the city’s health care infrastructure, following which the civic body had announced that it would soon appoint a health commissioner. But it is yet to be done.

What city got in recent Budget

* ₹92 crore earmarked to establish 61 primary health centres

* ₹2 crore to treat lifestyle-related diseases

* ₹20 crore for the anti-rabies five-in-one vaccine

* To prevent zoonotic diseases, BBMP has proposed a ‘One Health Plan’

(In this series, we look at the major infrastructural issues affecting the city and how recent governments have dealt with them.)