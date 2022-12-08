  1. EPaper
Himachal Pradesh result live updates | Counting to start at 8 a.m. in what may turn out to be a tight contest between BJP, Congress

Live updates on results of Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, which was held on November 12, 2022

December 08, 2022 07:30 am | Updated 07:49 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
EVMs and VVPATs are being transported by Air Force helicopter to be kept in a strong room in Bhuntar, at Keylong in Lahual Spiti district, on Nov. 13, 2022.

EVMs and VVPATs are being transported by Air Force helicopter to be kept in a strong room in Bhuntar, at Keylong in Lahual Spiti district, on Nov. 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Himachal Pradesh registered an approximate polling percentage of 75.6%, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Exit polls have predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will again form the government in Himachal Pradesh, but it may turn out to be a tight contest.

The incumbent BJP government is seeking re-election in the State which has alternated power between it and Congress for over three decades now. A total of 412 candidates are in the fray, of which 24 are women.

Here are the updates of the results:

7:22 a.m.

Counting of votes to start at 8 a.m.

More than 10,000 security personnel, returning officers, and other support staff will oversee the counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election on Thursday.

The counting will start at 8 a.m. in 68 counting halls spread across 59 locations throughout the State, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg said on Wednesday. The counting will start with the postal ballot at 8 a.m., followed by EVM counting at 8.30 a.m. Mr. Garg said that subject to the availability of space, a maximum of 14 counting tables and a minimum of eight counting tables will be placed in the counting halls, with a separate table to accommodate nearly 500 postal ballots.

There will also be separate tables for scanning of electronically transmitted postal ballots linked to computers for counting. About 76.44% of voters had exercised their franchise in the Assembly polls held on November 12.

No candidate or any other person will be allowed within 100 meters of counting centers except those with a valid identity card/pass issued by the Election Commission of India. A system will be put in place for receiving counting related information and complaints at the CEO office. A helpline number 1950 has been made active.

