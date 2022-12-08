Most Ministers suffer defeat in Himachal Pradesh election

December 08, 2022 06:09 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

As the Himachal Pradesh election results were unveiled, it became clear that the anti-incumbency mood among the people has taken its toll on the BJP. In double jeopardy, the party tally not only came down from 44 seats in 2017 to 25 seats in 2022 but also several of its Ministers suffered defeat in their constituencies. Eight Ministers of Jai Ram Thakur government lost in this assembly election and only two Ministers could retain their seat.

The outgoing Chief Minister and BJP leader Jairam Thakur is leading in the Seraj assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh by a margin of 38,183 votes over Chet Ram of the Congress, according to the Election Commission. Mr. Thakur, 57, was seeking to continue as Chief Minister and break the tradition of ‘alternate governments’ in the State.

The outgoing Industries Minister Bikram Singh won from the Jaswan-Pragpur constituency by defeating Congress’ Surinder Singh Mankotia by a margin of 1,789 votes.

Sukh Ram, the Power Minister of Thakur’s cabinet, retained the Paonta Sahib Assembly seat in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur by defeating his Congress rival. He defeated Congress candidate Kirnesh Jung by a margin of 8,596 votes. There were nine candidates in the fray from this seat.

Suresh Bhardwaj, the outgoing Urban Development Minister, was defeated by sitting Congress MLA Anirudh Singh by 8,655 votes from Kasumpti assembly seat. Mr. Bhardwaj was shifted to Kasumpti from Shimla (Urban) constituency. He represented the Shimla (Urban) constituency in the outgoing assembly.

Ram Lal Markanda, the Tribal Affairs Minister of Jai Ram Thakur’s cabinet, lost from Lahaul and Spiti assembly seat to his nearest Congress rival Ravi Thakur by a margin of 1,616 votes.

Sarveen Chaudhary, the Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment in Thakur’s cabinet, lost from the Shahpur seat in Kangra. She was defeated by Congress candidate Kewal Singh Pathania by a margin of 12,243 votes. The BJP had brought Vijay Singh Mankotia into the fold to brighten Ms. Chaudhary’s winning prospects, but anti-incumbency still took a toll on the party.

Virender Kanwar, the outgoing Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Minister, lost to Congress’ Davinder Kumar from Kutlehar constituency by a margin of 7,579 votes.

Govind Singh Thakur, the outgoing Education Minister, lost from the Manali assembly seat to his nearest Congress rival Bhuvneshwar Gaur by a margin of 2,957 votes.

Though Rajiv Saizal, the outgoing Health Minister, was leading from the Kasauli assembly seat, he lost to Congress rival Vinod Sultanpuri by a margin of 6,768 votes.

The outgoing Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania was defeated by the incumbent Congress MLA Bhawani Singh from Fatehpur seat with a margin of 7,354 votes. The contest for Fatehpur was keenly watched as Mr. Pathania, who has won three times from Nurpur assembly seat, was shifted to the constituency. Mr. Singh got 32,452 votes while Mr. Pathania received 25,462 votes, according to Election Commission data.

Rajinder Garg, the outgoing Minister of Food, suffered defeat at the hands of Congress rival Rajesh Dharmani from Ghumarwin constituency with a margin of 5,611 votes.