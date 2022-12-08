  1. EPaper
Himachal Pradesh election results | Early trends indicate hung assembly

In Himachal Pradesh, 35 is the majority-seat mark and any party or alliance shall require these many seats to stake a claim in the State to form the government

December 08, 2022 11:06 am | Updated 11:06 am IST - CHANDIGARH

Vikas Vasudeva
Poll officials count postal ballots for the Assembly elections at a centre in Mandi.

Poll officials count postal ballots for the Assembly elections at a centre in Mandi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Amid the high-stake electoral contest for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, the early election result trends on December 8 showed that the State was heading for a hung assembly with no single party getting the majority seat mark to form the government.

In Himachal Pradesh, 35 is the majority-seat mark and any party or alliance shall require these many seats to stake a claim in the State to form the government.

According to the Election Commission’s result trends for the 2022 assembly election, at 10:45 a.m., both the BJP and the Congress party were leading in 32 assembly constituencies each. The Independents were leading in 4 assembly constituencies.

Himachal Pradesh saw a direct contest between traditional rivals – the BJP and the Congress. The BJP was trying hard to defend its turf, and the Congress emerged as the main challenger, even as the newcomer the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also tried its luck in the electoral battle, but it seems to have failed to impress in the initial trends. The trends show that AAP was unlikely to win even a single seat in the State. 

Himachal Pradesh witnessed a high-pitched campaign from political heavyweights like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal among others.

In Himachal Pradesh, 412 candidates were in the fray out of which 24 were women, voting for which was held on November 11. Himachal saw a voter turnout of around 76%. In year 2017, the voter turnout was 75.57%.

In 2017, the BJP won 44 seats, Congress 21, the CPI(M) one and two seats were won by the Independents.

