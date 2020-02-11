Updates | Reactions to the Delhi Assembly elections 2020

As counting is underway in the Delhi Assembly elections 2020, leaders from various political parties began expressing their congratulations to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Mamata says leaders playing on faith and divisive politics should take a cue

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday congratulated Arvind Kejriwal, who appeared to be heading back to power in Delhi with a thumping majority.

Ms. Banerjee, who is also the TMC boss, said leaders playing on faith and divisive politics should take a cue, as only those who deliver on their promises are rewarded.

“Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal as #DelhiResults show @AamAadmiParty all set to win #DelhiElection2020 with a thumping majority yet again. Leaders playing on faith through hate speech & divisive politics should take a cue, as only those who deliver on their promises are rewarded,” she tweeted.

AAP calls it a ‘victory of love’

Addressing media, AAP MP Sanjay Singh termed it as a “big win” said that the result is a victory of “love”.

“It’s a win for two crore people of Delhi,” he said. He also said that personal attacks on party chief Arvind Kejriwal has cost other parties dearly.

“BJP had used money, power and liquor, but two crore people of Delhi has answered them,” Mr. Singh said.

Stalin congratulates Kejriwal

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Tuesday congratulated Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP, saying the massive mandate was a clear indication that development had trumped communal politics. “Federal rights and regional aspirations must be strengthened in the interest of the country,” he tweeted.