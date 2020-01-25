ECI imposes 48-hour campaigning ban on BJP’s Kapil Mishra for controversial tweets

The Election Commission on Saturday imposed a 48-hour campaigning ban on BJP candidate from Delhi’s Model Town constituency Kapil Mishra following his controversial tweets, poll panel officials said.
The ban order, signed by the Chief Election Commissioner and two fellow Election Commissioners, would come into force from 5 p.m. on Saturday, they said.
While Twitter had taken down one of his controversial tweets on Friday following directions of the EC, an FIR was lodged against him under section 125 of the Representation of the People Act dealing with creating enmity among classes.
Delhi goes to poll on February 8.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.