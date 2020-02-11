Delhi election results: Mamata congratulates Kejriwal, says people have rejected narrow divisive politics

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday congratulated Delhi Chief Minister and national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal for his party’s outstanding show in the Delhi Assembly election. She also took the opportunity to target the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that those “playing on faith through hate speech & divisive politics should take a cue” from the results of Delhi Assembly poll.

“Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal as #DelhiResults show @AamAadmiParty all set to win #DelhiElection2020 with a thumping majority yet again. Leaders playing on faith through hate speech & divisive politics should take a cue, as only those who deliver on their promises are rewarded,” she tweeted

Speaking to journalists in Kolkata before leaving for Bankura, the Chief Minister said she maintained good relations with Mr. Kejriwal.

“Despite much religious fanaticism and narrow hatred politics, it is a victory of the people. The Centre with all its agencies and brute force could not do what they wanted to do,” she said. The Trinamool Congress chairperson said that the BJP was losing in all places where elections were conducted as the people were rejecting the “narrow divisive politics”

“People want jobs, people want ‘roti’, ‘kapda’ and ‘makaan’ (food, clothing and shelter). People want development,” she said.

Ms. Banerjee described the results in Delhi as a “victory of democracy” and expressed hope that politics should be for peace, development and welfare of the country.