Plea by 11 Independent candidates against nomination rejection: Delhi High Court seeks EC, Centre stand

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought responses of the Election Commission (EC) and the Centre on a plea by 11 Independent candidates challenging the rejection of their nominations for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.
A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar issued notices to the Centre and the EC seeking their stand on the candidates’ plea, which also challenges a single judge order declining to entertain their petition against rejection of the nominations.
The division bench said it will hear the matter on February 5.
The returning officer (RO) had rejected their nominations on the last date for filing the same.
The plea challenging the rejection was dismissed by a single judge of the high court on January 28 by saying that only an election petition was maintainable after the poll process has started.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.