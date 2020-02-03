Delhi 2020

Plea by 11 Independent candidates against nomination rejection: Delhi High Court seeks EC, Centre stand

A view of Delhi High Court. File

A view of Delhi High Court. File   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

more-in

The plea challenging the rejection was dismissed by a single judge of the high court on January 28 by saying that only an election petition was maintainable after the poll process has started.

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought responses of the Election Commission (EC) and the Centre on a plea by 11 Independent candidates challenging the rejection of their nominations for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar issued notices to the Centre and the EC seeking their stand on the candidates’ plea, which also challenges a single judge order declining to entertain their petition against rejection of the nominations.

The division bench said it will hear the matter on February 5.

The returning officer (RO) had rejected their nominations on the last date for filing the same.

The plea challenging the rejection was dismissed by a single judge of the high court on January 28 by saying that only an election petition was maintainable after the poll process has started.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi Delhi 2020
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 3, 2020 12:58:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/delhi-assembly/plea-by-11-independent-candidates-against-nomination-rejection-delhi-high-court-seeks-ec-centre-stand/article30724628.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY