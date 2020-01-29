Delhi

HC dismisses petitions of Independent candidates

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed petitions filed by several Independent candidates challenging rejection of their nomination for contesting the Assembly elections on February 8.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said that under the Representation of People Act only an election petition was permissible and it would have to be filed after the results were declared.

The HC said that the law, laid down by Parliament and subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court, was clear that only an election petition was permissible and therefore it “has to be respected”.

It said that the apex court had also held that the right to contest in an election was “not a civil right but a creature of statute”.

