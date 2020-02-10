Delhi election results: constituencies to watch out for

New Delhi: Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is contesting against Sunil Kumar Yadav of the BJP and Congress’ Romesh Sabharwal. Yadav, a lawyer and chief of the Delhi BJP youth wing, has appealed to people to vote for someone who will be ‘accessible’. Sabharwal, a first-timer, was the State NSUI president in 1987-88 and has been an executive member of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee since 2004.

Patparganj: Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia won the seat two consecutive times in 2013 and 2015 with significant vote share. He faces newcomers Ravi Negi of the BJP and Laxman Rawat of the Congress -- both migrants from Uttarakhand (the community holds about 20% vote share in the constituency). Sisodia is credited for his work in the education sector in the national capital.

Kalkaji: Senior AAP leader Atishi, who contested the Lok Sabha elections last year from East Delhi and lost, is the party’s candidate from Kalkaji. Sitting AAP MLA Avtar Singh was denied a ticket. Atishi is known for working with Sisodia in the education sector. She is contesting against Shivani Chopra,an advocate and daughter of Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra, three-time MLA (1998-2013) from the area. For the BJP, it is Dharamveer Singh.

Okhla: Shaheen Bagh factor could play a major role in the voters’ decision. Sitting AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan faces Congress’ potentially strong candidate Asif Muhammad Khan, and BJP’s Brahma Singh.

Mustafabad: Jagdish Pradhan (BJP MLA) vs Haji Yunus (AAP) vs Ali Mehdi (Congress)

Rajinder Nagar: AAP candidate Raghav Chadha, who lost the Lok Sabha elections from South Delhi, has reminded people that he is a “local candidate”. A chartered accountant, he is a prominent face on television debates.

Chandni Chowk: Congress candidate from Chandni Chowk is Alka Lamba, who left AAP citing differences with Kejriwal and the top brass of the party. She faces AAP’s Prahlad Singh Sawhney, a five-time MLA who switched sides from the Congress. BJP’s candidate Suman Kumar Gupta has twice been unsuccessful.

Rohini: BJP MLA Vijender Gupta vs Rajesh Bansiwala (AAP) vs Sumesh Gupta (Congress). Gupta is Delhi’s present Leader of Opposition.

Vishwas Nagar: Om Prakash Sharma (the 3rd BJP MLA) vs Deepak Singla vs Gurcharan Singh

Gandhi Nagar: Congress candidate Arvind Singh Lovely, a three-time MLA, contesting against BJP’s Anil Bajpai and AAP’s Naveen Choudhary.

Greater Kailash: Saurabh Bharadwaj, the AAP’s sitting MLA from Greater Kailash and national spokesperson of the party, faces Shikha Rai of BJP.

Full list of AAP candidates: here

Full list of BJP candidates: here

Full list of Congress’ candidates: here and here and here