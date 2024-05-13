GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSRCP, NDA supporters clash in Godavari

The supporters of both parties erected tents in front of the polling booth and hurled chairs against each other until police rushed to the spot to disperse the gathering.

Updated - May 13, 2024 10:48 am IST

Published - May 13, 2024 10:47 am IST - KIRLAMPUDI 

The Hindu Bureau
Broken items scattered at the place where the supporters of YSRCP and the NDA clashed near a polling booth at Patha Krishnavaram village in Kirlampudi Mandal in Kakinada district on Monday, May 13, 2024.

Broken items scattered at the place where the supporters of YSRCP and the NDA clashed near a polling booth at Patha Krishnavaram village in Kirlampudi Mandal in Kakinada district on Monday, May 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Polling activity has been disrupted for some time following a clash between the supporters of YSRCP and TDP-JSP-BJP alliance in front of the polling booth at Patha Krishnavaram village in Kirlampudi Mandal in Kakinada district on Monday, May 13, 2024.

Kirlampudi is the native of Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham, who quit the Kapu Reservation Movement and led the election campaign for the YSRCP. 

“The supporters of both YSRCP and the alliance erected tents in front of the Patha Krishnavaram polling booth. Jaggampeta Circle-Inspector Mr. Lakshmana Rao told The Hindu that senior police officials rushed to the spot and monitored the situation. 

Clash over attempt to woo voters

The clash reportedly began after both groups attempted to interact with the voters. The tents have been dismantled and chairs were hurled against each other during the clash, in which supporters of both the parties received minor injuries. By 10.15 a.m., the polling was in progress under the watch of the additional police personnel.

