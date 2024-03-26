GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil Nadu’s class 10 State Board examinations begin with language paper

Over 9 lakh students from across the State had registered to write the exam at 4,107 examination centres; students said the Tamil paper was fairly easy

March 26, 2024 04:27 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Students at the Lady Willingdon Model Girls Higher Secondary School in Chennai writing their first paper of the class 10 State Board exams on Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Students at the Lady Willingdon Model Girls Higher Secondary School in Chennai writing their first paper of the class 10 State Board exams on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 | Photo Credit: RAGU R

The Class 10 State Board examinations in Tamil Nadu began on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, with what many students described as an ‘easy’ language paper. Over 9 lakh students from across the State had registered to write the exam at 4,107 examination centres.

“The Tamil language paper was quite easy. We were very prepared as we had over four revision exams,” said V. Krithika, a class 10 student from Daniel Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Chennai.

As many as 4,57,525 boys and 4,52,498 girls and one transgender student comprised the total 9,10,024 candidates who had registered to write the exams from a total of 12,616 schools. A total of 235 candidates from prisons will be writing the exams as well.

R. Preethi from the Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School, Pulla Avenue said, “We were able to complete the paper on time and we only hope that the other papers are also as easy as this on was.”

The School Education Department has deployed 3,350 flying squad members and 48,700 invigilators across the State to monitor the students and administer the exams.

