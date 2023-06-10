Five essential skills for the modern teacher

June 10, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST

The ability to pivot and change direction quickly is crucial for success in the classroom. Whether it is adapting to new curriculum requirements, integrating new technology into lesson plans, or accommodating the needs of students with different learning styles, modern teachers must be able to adjust their approach to meet these new challenges. This involves developing certain essential skills:

Cultural competency and inclusivity

Teachers today need to embrace diversity and create an inclusive classroom where every student feels valued, respected, and heard. By acknowledging and accepting students’ differences, they can build a safe and supportive learning environment that encourages academic achievement. For instance, teachers can integrate culturally relevant materials and activities into their lesson plans to promote diversity and inclusion. They can also use inclusive language and actively listen to their students to understand and address their unique needs and challenges.

Entrepreneurship skills

With the rise of digital learning, traditional methods have become outdated, and teachers must constantly find new and innovative ways to keep their students engaged and motivated. To do this, they need to tap into their inner entrepreneur and harness skills such as creativity, problem-solving, and critical thinking. For instance, instead of relying on traditional lectures and assignments, they can encourage students to develop their own online projects, such as creating a podcast or designing a digital game. By doing this, students not only learn valuable digital skills but also become active participants in their learning process. The entrepreneurial mindset is crucial for developing effective digital teaching strategies and creating an exciting and stimulating learning environment.

Digital citizenship

With the Internet becoming an integral part of our lives, it has become essential for teachers to teach students how to use digital tools in a responsible and ethical manner. Digital citizenship refers to the responsible use of technology and the internet, including online safety, privacy, and ethical behaviour. One way to achieve this is by incorporating fun and engaging online resources that use interactive games and activities to teach students about digital citizenship. By making learning about online safety and ethical behaviour an enjoyable experience, they can encourage students to take an active interest in their digital well-being. Moreover, they must model responsible online behaviour themselves. By using appropriate language, respecting others’ privacy, and showcasing positive online conduct, they can lead by example and inspire students to do the same.

Global competence

In this era of globalisation, students need to develop a global perspective and understand different cultures and global issues. Teachers must help their students become informed and responsible citizens who can contribute positively to their communities and the world. For example, they can incorporate global issues and perspectives into their lesson plans, such as discussing environmental issues or examining cultural differences and similarities. Additionally, they can encourage students to participate in global learning initiatives, such as virtual exchange programmes or online international collaborations.

Promote self-care

In today’s high-pressure academic environment, teachers must also focus on helping students manage their stress and nurture mental health and well-being by encouraging them to take breaks, practice mindfulness, and engage in physical activity. For example, mindfulness and relaxation techniques, such as deep breathing or yoga, can be incorporated into lesson plans. Additionally, schools should provide resources and support for mental health, such as counselling services or workshops, to help students develop healthy coping strategies.

The modern world demands that teachers have diverse skill sets to help their students succeed. By incorporating these skills into their teaching practice, they can help students become responsible citizens who can thrive in a fast-paced, interconnected world.

The writer is the Founder, and CEO of Suraasa