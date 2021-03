The share of SC/ST population in the constituencies is higher than the State's average

In phase one of the Assembly election, 30 seats in West Bengal will go to the polls on March 27. Over 90% of the people in these seats are from rural areas. The share of ST population in these seats is nearly three times that of the State’s overall share. About 20% of households in phase 1 depend on cultivation for their primary income.

The map highlights the 30 constituencies going to the polls on March 27.