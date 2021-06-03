Data

Data | Private vaccination centres charge two to three times the base price of Covishield vaccine

People outside the private hall where COVID-19 vaccination camp was organised in Erode   | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Though manufacturers are selling the Covishield and Covaxin vaccines to private hospitals at ₹600 and ₹1,200 per shot, respectively, some centres have been charging as high as ₹1,800 for one shot of Covishield and ₹1,500 for one shot of Covaxin. The median cost of Covishield at private centres makes up for 22% of an average urban household's monthly expenses.

Price ranges

Out of the 325 private centres offering Covishield, 84% had fixed the price at ₹800 to ₹1,000 per shot. As many as 25 of them charged
more than ₹1,000, while only 14 of them charged less than ₹600. Out of 149 private centres administering Covaxin, 90% charged between ₹1,200 and ₹1,400.

Minimum price

In Uttarakhand, the minimum price for a Covishield shot at private centres was ₹900,  the highest among the States listed. However, only two such hospitals from the State (mentioned inside brackets) were listed on the Co-WIN portal.

Share of expenses

Covishield's median price at the private hospitals sampled was 22% of an average urban household's monthly budget.

Affordability matrix

Covishield's median price at the private hospitals sampled was 75% of the average monthly expenditure of the poorest urban households; the figure was 7% for the richest.

Note: Prices are from Co-Win portal as of 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1.

Source: Data compilation courtesy Pratap Vardhan

Also read: Data | COVID-19 cases surge in rural India even as vaccination rates are lower than urban areas


