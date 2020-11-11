Data | Bihar Assembly election 2020: A matter of alliance cohesion

The Mahagathbandhan fell short due to the poor performance of the Congress in the seats it contested

The election turned out to be a close affair between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the RJD-led Mahagathbandan (MGB). The MGB fell short due to the poor performance of the Congress in the seats it contested and also because of the AIMIM's spoiler effect. The JD(U) also fared relatively worse than the BJP in the NDA fold, but the latter's significantly better performance than in 2015 helped the coalition sail through, LJP's defection notwithstanding.

How the poll played out

image/svg+xml

Mapping the seats

The maps show wins in 2020 and 2015 Assembly elections and leads in 2019 Lok Sabha election.

image/svg+xml