Bihar

Bihar Assembly elections | Left under-represented in Mahagathbandhan: CPI(ML)

Locals watch the election contest on a screen during counting day of Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on November 10, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

As the CPI(ML) on Tuesday registered its highest tally in over 30 years in Bihar by winning 12 of the 19 seats it contested, its general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya credited the people of Bihar for its performance while he rued that the Left was under-represented in the Mahagathbandhan led by the RJD.

“The credit entirely goes to the people of Bihar. It is their struggle and we are just the medium,” he said. The electoral fortunes of the party changed with the lockdown. “At a time when both the Centre and the State government had abandoned and humiliated the people, our comrades stood with them everyday,” Mr. Bhattacharya said.

In the 2005 February Assembly elections, the party had won seven seats. Within a few months when the Assembly was dissolved since there was no clear mandate for any party and elections were held in October, its tally came down to five. In the 2010 elections, they were wiped out. And it took them another five years to bounce back, winning three seats in the 2015 elections that they fought independently.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the RJD, despite several rounds of conversations, kept the Left out of the Opposition alliance. This time around, however, they decided to join hands with it. Mr. Bhattacharya said the alliance also provided the necessary boost to the CPI(ML) but essentially, he said, it is the situation with an upsurge of youth that contributed to its electoral fortunes.

Asked if the Mahagathbandhan could have won if the Left were given more space, Mr. Bhattacharya said, “It is a reasonable question to ask and we will have to find an answer. People feel that the Left was under-represented in the alliance. But for the RJD, from exclusion of 2019 to modest inclusion it was a long road.”

He said while the Congress had underperformed pulling the alliance down with it, the JD(U) performed better than expected considering it was besieged from all sides, fighting anti-incumbency on the ground and tussle within the alliance.

Related Topics
Assembly Elections
Comments
Related Articles

Bihar Assembly election results | Claiming to be ‘Hanuman’ of Modi during campaign, Chirag Paswan hurts NDA

Bihar Assembly election | Left parties look to gain in Bihar, leading in 18 of 29 seats

Bihar Assembly Elections | More than 2.7 crore of about 4.11 crore votes polled have been counted, says Elections Commission

NDA will again form government under Nitish in Bihar: JD(U)

Analysis | What lies ahead for JD(U) with a diminished Nitish Kumar

Bihar Assembly election result | All quiet at party offices

Bihar Assembly Elections | Wary of poaching bid, Congress deputes two leaders to Patna

“Tainted candidates”: Plea in Supreme Court against CEC, leaders of many parties

Bihar Assembly Elections | 55 counting centres, 78 CAPF cos, CCTVs: all set for November 10 as State awaits poll results

Bihar Assembly Elections | RJD warns its workers against celebratory firing, ‘uncivil behaviour’ on result day

Bihar Assembly Elections | Polls underline need to focus on jobs, healthcare: Chidambaram

Over 1,100 candidates with criminal antecedents contested Bihar Assembly polls: Election Commission data

Bihar Assembly elections | Can’t remain silent spectator to situations, says EC Chandra about polls amid COVID-19

Tejashwi Yadav | The cricketer-turned-heir apparent

Bihar Assembly Elections end on a note of suspense

Bihar Assembly Elections | Exit polls predict clear edge for Mahagathbandhan

Bihar Assembly elections | Over 57% turnout in final phase, exceeds previous rounds of polling

Bihar will win and a new young Bihar will be made, says Chirag Paswan

Bihar Assembly elections: In 20-day campaign, Tejashwi completes 247 rallies, 4 road shows

Bihar Assembly elections | Third and final phase on Saturday
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2020 9:49:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/bihar-assembly/bihar-assembly-elections-left-under-represented-in-mahagathbandhan-cpiml/article33068809.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY