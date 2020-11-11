Other States

Bihar Assembly polls | Tejashwi Yadav wins Raghopur by over 38,000 votes

Tejashwi Yadav. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav won his Raghopur seat by a margin of over 38,000 votes in the result announced late Tuesday night. According to the Election Commission, Tejashwi Yadav defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s Satish Kumar by a margin of 38,174 votes.

Tejashwi Yadav, who was also the Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Ministerial candidate, had won the Raghopur seat, a pocketborough of the RJD, on his poll debut in 2015 too when the victory margin was 22,733 votes.

LJP candidate Rakesh Raushan bagged nearly 25,000 votes in the seat.

Tejashwi’ Yadavs elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav also won from Hasanpur seat by over 21,000 votes.

Raghopur has been represented by Tejashwi’s parents Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, both former Chief Ministers, in the past.

Related Topics
Bharatiya Janata Party
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 11, 2020 4:14:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/bihar-assembly-polls-tejashwi-yadav-wins-raghopur-by-over-many-votes/article33070716.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY