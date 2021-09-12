Data | An average of 7.6 million doses administered daily in first 10 days of September

To vaccinate all adults by the end of 2021, 10.3 million doses have to be administered daily on average in the remaining days

The average rate of daily COVID-19 vaccinations in India in the first 10 days of September was the highest since the drive began in January. However, it was still below the rate required to innoculate all adults by December 31. To vaccinate all adults by the end of 2021, 10.3 million doses have to be administered daily on average in the remaining days. Between September 1 and 10, 7.6 million doses were administered on average daily in the country compared to the 6.2 million doses administered daily between August 21 and 31. The average daily doses administered in several major States, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and West Bengal, increased in the first 10 days of September compared to the last 10 days of August. However, they fell in States such as Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Record pace

From September 1 to 10, 7.6 million doses were administered daily on average. To vaccinate all adults by December 31, 10.3 million doses need to be administered daily on average in the remaining days.

Chart appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode

Daily average

The seven-day rolling average of daily doses administered continued to rise in the first 10 days of September. It touched 8.5 million and 8.4 million on September 1 and 6, respectively.

Also read: Data | Israel's recent COVID-19 spike explained

State of play

The chart shows the average daily doses administered between August 21 and 31 and September 1 and 10 in all States/UTs.

Share of population

Till September 10, 18.3% of the country's adult population was fully vaccinated, while 59% had received at least one dose. In five States/UTs, fewer than 15% of adults had received both doses of the vaccine.

Source: covid19india.org, COWIN dashboard

Also read: Data | 'Excess deaths' during the pandemic in India was 5.8 times the official COVID-19 death toll