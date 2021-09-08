Coronavirus live | After significant dip, Maharashtra’s active COVID-19 cases rise

Maharashtra’s active cases rose slightly on Tuesday with the State reporting 3,898 new COVID-19 cases against just 3,581 recoveries as the active tally climbed incrementally to 47,926.

86 deaths to take the cumulative fatalities to 1,37,897. The case fatality rate remains constant at 2.12%.

Amidst a third wave scare, many States and Union Territories have also reopened educational institutions across the country. A study, however, has suggested that India is unlikely to witness a surge in cases in September.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest developments:

MAHARASHTRA

After significant dip, Maharashtra’s active COVID-19 cases rise

Maharashtra’s active cases rose slightly on Tuesday with the State reporting 3,898 new COVID-19 cases against just 3,581 recoveries as the active tally climbed incrementally to 47,926.

86 deaths to take the cumulative fatalities to 1,37,897. The case fatality rate remains constant at 2.12%.

“Of a total 5,51,59,364 laboratory samples tested thus far, 64,93,698 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 11.77%) have returned positive with more than 1.60 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Read more

KARNATAKA

Udupi tops in school attendance

Schools in Udupi district continue to lead at the State level in attendance of students from Classes 6 to 10 with the overall attendance on Tuesday touching 72% across all categories of schools.

The overall attendance of students of these classes on Monday when Classes 6 to 8 reopened was 60%. Chikkodi and Madhugiri education districts came second and third with 55% and 54% attendance respectively, N.H. Nagur, Deputy Director of Public Instruction, Udupi, said in a statement.

The State average was around 25% on Monday.

Read more
 

COVID-19 IMPACT

COVID-19 has ‘devastating’ impact on fight against HIV, TB, malaria: Global Fund

The COVID-19 pandemic had a “devastating” impact on the fight against HIV, tuberculosis and malaria in 2020, according to a report released by the Global Fund on Wednesday.

“To mark our 20th anniversary, we had hoped to focus this year’s report on the extraordinary stories of courage and resilience that made possible the progress we have achieved against HIV, TB and malaria over the last two decades,” said Peter Sands, the Global Fund’s executive director.

“But the 2020 numbers force a different focus. They confirm what we feared might happen when COVID-19 struck,” he said.

Read more
 

TAMIL NADU

Vaccination camp based on Intensified Pulse Polio Immunisation model to be held

Tamil Nadu’s plan to hold a ‘Mega Camp on COVID-19 Vaccination’ will be based on the Intensified Pulse Polio Immunisation (IPPI) model. Under this, the State has 40,399 regular booths and 2,652 additional booths, taking the total number of booths to 43,051.

The Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine has told Deputy Directors of Health Services that COVID-19 vaccination should be conducted in the fixed booths already selected for IPPI. Fixed booths should be established in the same places where they were set up during the last IPPI campaign on January 31, 2021.

On following the IPPI model, T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health, said it was reachable by the system and the locations were known to the general public.

Read more
 

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

Data | Urban workers hit the most during national COVID-19 lockdown

Data | India's excess deaths could be highest among nations with the most recorded COVID-19 fatalities

Data | Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh continue to face vaccine supply crunch despite wasting minimal doses

Data | Low-income countries have received only 0.27% of the COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far

Data | COVID-19 vaccination rate improved in all States between June-July 2021

Data | Medical expenses climb after second wave, adds to financial stress

Data | Daily COVID-19 vaccination slows down in first 10 days of July

Data | As India's vaccination drive gathers pace, women are being left behind

Data | COVID-19 vaccination rate hits record pace in last 10 days of June

Data | Negative perception on economy and employment rises to an eight-year high

Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | India's great vaccine hunt and COVID diplomacy 2.0
People wait at a centre for the coronavirus test during the weeklong lockdown in New Delhi on April 27, 2021.

Coronavirus | ICMR issues FAQs for patients with hypertension, diabetes and heart diseases

Watch | How to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine?

Watch | Indian Army's dog squad to sniff out COVID-19

Watch | What are the side effects of the two COVID-19 vaccines rolled out in India?

Data | Covishield and Covaxin currently among the cheapest COVID-19 vaccines globally

Data | What is the COVID-19 vaccine policy of countries across the world?

EU says first virus vaccinations possible by Christmas

80,472 new infections push India’s COVID-19 caseload past 62 lakh, recoveries rise to 51.8 lakh

Data | India's COVID-19 testing declines sharply despite rising positivity rate
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 8, 2021 7:44:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/coronavirus/coronavirus-live-updates/article36352619.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY