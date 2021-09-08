Karnataka

Udupi tops in school attendance

Schools in Udupi district continue to lead at the State level in attendance of students from Classes 6 to 10 with the overall attendance on Tuesday touching 72% across all categories of schools.

The overall attendance of students of these classes on Monday when Classes 6 to 8 reopened was 60%. Chikkodi and Madhugiri education districts came second and third with 55% and 54% attendance respectively, N.H. Nagur, Deputy Director of Public Instruction, Udupi, said in a statement here. The State average was around 25% on Monday.

Mr. Nagur said the attendance was 79%, 72% and 56% in Class 6 of government, aided and unaided schools respectively on Tuesday. It was 77%, 73% and 55% for Class 7 in these categories of schools and 75%, 72% and 60% in Class 8 respectively.

The State average for Classes 6, 7 and 8 on Monday was 29.15%, 28.05% and 23.22% respectively as against 59%, 59% and 62% in Udupi district. The average attendance of students in Udupi district on Tuesday was 79%, 77% and 75% respectively, Mr. Nagur said.

The government allowed the reopening of schools to conduct Classes 6 to 8 in districts where the COVID-19 test positivity rate was less than 2%. Accordingly, classes have resumed in almost all districts except Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts.

Exuberance was evident among students of Classes 6 to 8 since Monday as they were returning to schools after nearly one and a half years.


