Vaccination camp based on Intensified Pulse Polio Immunisation model to be held

It aims to cover 10% of target beneficiaries across the State

Tamil Nadu’s plan to hold a ‘Mega Camp on COVID-19 Vaccination’ will be based on the Intensified Pulse Polio Immunisation (IPPI) model. Under this, the State has 40,399 regular booths and 2,652 additional booths, taking the total number of booths to 43,051.

The Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine has told Deputy Directors of Health Services that COVID-19 vaccination should be conducted in the fixed booths already selected for IPPI. Fixed booths should be established in the same places where they were set up during the last IPPI campaign on January 31, 2021. On following the IPPI model, T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health, said it was reachable by the system and the locations were known to the general public.

According to a circular issued by the directorate, the mid-year estimated population (2021) of the State was 7.77 crore.

The eligible population — those aged above 18 years — was 6.06 crore. Till September 5, a total of 3,31,84,824 beneficiaries were vaccinated in government COVID-19 vaccination centres — 2,62,93,892 with the first dose and 68,90,932 fully vaccinated.

The mega camp planned to be held on September 12 was to cover all left out unvaccinated eligible population in the State.

It aims to cover 10% of the target beneficiaries (3,62,03,388 — those who are yet to get the first dose and those are due to receive the second dose as on September 5) across the State — 36,20,343.

The directorate said that all DDHS should conduct the camp as per IPPI model in the already identified fixed booths and include all departments in the State.

High risk focus

Special focus should be given to residents of high risk areas such as hilly areas and hard to reach areas, areas bordering Kerala and other inter-State borders.

For instance, Chennai has a total of 1,367 regular booths for the IPPI campaign. The city’s mid-year population of people aged 18 years was 58,10,713. Of this, 29,04,807 people were yet to get the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. As many as 3,47,148 were due to get their first dose as on September 5. Of the targeted 32,51,955 beneficiaries, the camp aims to reach out to 10% of them — 3,25,196 in Chennai.

These booths would function from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and would have a minimum of four personnel to manage — one vaccinator, one person for data entry and two mobilisers (anganwadi workers).

The vaccinator should be the village health nurse/urban health nurse/staff nurse/auxiliary nurse midwife. Like during the IPPI, all other government departments, NGOs, and NSS and NCC volunteers would be roped in.