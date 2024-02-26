GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wipro and Nokia team up to provide 5G private wireless solutions to enterprises

This AI-driven solution will initially be made available to customers in the manufacturing, energy, utilities, transportation, and sports entertainment industries

February 26, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Wipro logo.

Wipro logo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

IT services firm Wipro on February 26 said it has partnered with Finnish telecom and IT company Nokia to deliver private wireless solutions to enterprises.

Through this solution, enterprises will be able to create an integrated private environment that they can control to better manage their performance and mitigate security risks, as per a statement said.

Wipro said the joint private wireless solution with Nokia will "help enterprises scale their digital transformation".

This joint solution will provide enterprises with a more secure 5G private wireless network solution integrated with their operation infrastructure, it said.

"The solution will bring greater reliability, mobility, connectivity speed, real-time access to business insights, and the ability to process high volumes of data with low latency," the statement said.

This AI-driven solution will initially be made available to customers in the manufacturing, energy, utilities, transportation, and sports entertainment industries.

While Nokia will provide the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) and Modular Private Wireless (MPW) solutions, Wipro will offer strategic guidance and industry insights with its Def-i Innovation Center.

"This partnership will unlock new capabilities to help businesses in various sectors experience enhanced connectivity and AI-driven operational efficiencies, ushering them to the forefront of innovation," Vice President of Enterprise Campus Edge Solutions, Nokia, Stephan Litjens said.

Jo Debecker, Global Head of Wipro FullStride Cloud said the partnership will create a way for enterprises to leverage wireless private networks to digitise at speed and access real-time insights to realise their ambitions.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / business (general) / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.