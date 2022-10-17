Business

Ravi Kumar who quit Infosys to take up similar job with Cognizant

Ravi Kumar S., who recently relinquished his engagement with Infosys as president, is expected to take up a similar job with Cognizant. Mr. Kumar would join Cognizant as President Americas on January 16, 2023, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Based in New York, Mr. Kumar had led multiple service lines and specialised digital sales across consulting, technology, infrastructure, engineering and process verticals for Infosys between 2016 and 2022. As per the filing, Prasad Sankaran, who formerly worked with Bain & Company and Accenture, would also join Cognizant as head of software and platform engineering practice on November 1, 2022.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 17, 2022 9:50:35 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/ravi-kumar-who-quit-infosys-to-take-up-similar-job-with-cognizant/article66023280.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY