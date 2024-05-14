GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Nayara Energy to invest ₹600 crore to set up ethanol production plants 

Published - May 14, 2024 10:09 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Nayara Energy has announced to invest ₹600 crore to set up ethanol plants in India to meet its sustainable goals.

“The company runs the largest private fuel network in the country and setting up ethanol plants will mark a significant step towards achieving downward integration within the energy sector,” it said in a statement.

In line with the Government of India’s Ethanol blending target of 2025, Nayara Energy plans to set up two ethanol manufacturing plants of 200 KLPD each in Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. 

The company said it had already identified and purchased land in both the States for the proposed plants.

Alessandro des Dorides, Chief Executive Officer, Nayara Energy, said, “The establishment of ethanol facilities will significantly enhance our ethanol supply reliability, playing a crucial role in meeting the Indian government’s 20% blending target by the end of fiscal year 2025-2026.”

“This strategic move into ethanol manufacturing highlights our dedication to sustainability, regulatory compliance, and long-term growth in the dynamic energy sector. By expanding the presence in the ethanol segment, we aim to actively contribute to India’s renewable energy goals and fostering a greener future,” he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.