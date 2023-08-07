HamberMenu
MRF unveils Steel Brace radial tyres for high-end bikes

August 07, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
MRF rolls out Steel Brace radial tyres for high performing motorcycles that demand extraordinary performance under extreme conditions

MRF Ltd. has announced the introduction of Steel Brace radial tyres for high-performance motorcycles.

The Steel Brace radials are highly specialised tyres made specifically for high-end motorcycles that demand extraordinary performance under extreme conditions, the tyre maker said in a statement.

The tyres offer dynamic profile stability, enhanced grip, quick shock absorption and swift steering response. They also offer an optimised, wider contact patch for cornering. The advanced tread pattern provides better wet grip and uniform tyre wear, MRF added.

The R&D team at MRF spent the last few years honing the technology and perfecting the engineering before testing extensively in real-world racing conditions, the company said.

