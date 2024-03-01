GIFT a SubscriptionGift
LIC pays ₹2,441 crore interim dividend to Centre

March 01, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
LIC Chairperson Siddhartha Mohanty (second from right) handing over the cheque to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday

LIC Chairperson Siddhartha Mohanty (second from right) handing over the cheque to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Life Insurance Corporation of India on Friday paid an interim dividend of more than ₹2,441 crore to the Centre.

Chairperson Siddhartha Mohanty presented a cheque for ₹2441,44,91,124 to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the State-owned insurer said in a release.

Ms. Sitharaman also virtually inaugurated the LIC International Business Centre at GIFT City, Gandhinagar. The opening of the facility is a strategic move aligned with LIC’s commitment to providing world-class insurance and financial services on a global scale, the insurer said.

