India second biggest GitHub centre after U.S., says Nadella

February 08, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella addresses India’s developer community and technologists on discovering new opportunities with AI in Bengaluru, India, Thursday, Feb.8, 2024.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella addresses India’s developer community and technologists on discovering new opportunities with AI in Bengaluru, India, Thursday, Feb.8, 2024. | Photo Credit: (Microsoft via AP)

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, who is on a nationwide sales tour for the company’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities, said India is the fastest-growing market on GitHub, a Microsoft-owned software collaboration and innovation platform, with 13.2 million developers using the platform.

‘‘India is expected to overtake the U.S as the largest developer community on GitHub by 2027,” said Mr. Nadella adding that “the country also has the second-highest number of generative AI projects on GitHub after the United States.”

India is way ahead of the top 10 global GitHub communities including Japan, Hongkong and the U.K. and right behind the U.S., Mr. Nadella said addressing a packed audience of young developers at the country’s tech capital on Thursday.

Mr. Nadella also announced that Microsoft would expand its “Code; Without Barriers” programme, launched in 2021, to India this month.

Code; Without Barriers, was launched across nine Asia-Pacific countries to help close the gender gap in the region’s fast-growing cloud, AI, and digital technology sectors. The programme offers training and networking opportunities for women developers and coders, and those in other technical roles. Microsoft would provide skills and certification to 75,000 women developers in India this year through this initiative, Mr. Nadella said.

Artificial Intelligence / software

