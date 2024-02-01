GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt to take up next-generation reforms to facilitate growth: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined the strategy for 'Amrit Kaal' while presenting the interim Budget 2024-25.

February 01, 2024 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the recently announced India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor will be a game changer for India.

 | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The government will take up next-generation reforms to facilitate growth and the next five years will be of unprecedented development and golden moments to realise the dream of developed India by 2047, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

She outlined the strategy for 'Amrit Kaal' while presenting the interim Budget 2024-25.

Budget 2024 live

The finance minister also said the recently announced India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor will be a game changer for India.

She noted that the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) has created a robust gateway for flow of overseas capital.

