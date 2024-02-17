Bharti Real Estate announces expansion of Worldmark Aerocity project

February 17, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MUMBAI

Bharti Real Estate has announced the second phase of expansion of its commercial real estate project the Worldmark Aerocity, Delhi

This phase comprising Worldmark 4, 5, 6 and 7 together form the commercial precinct with approximately 3.5 million sq. ft. of gross leasable area (GLA) for modern Grade A offices space and about 3 million sq. ft. of mega retail space.

The phase 1 comprising Worldmark 1, 2, and 3 with 1.3 million sq. ft. of space has already been leased out and the second phase is expected to attract marquee customers, the developer said.

“We are unveiling Worldmark Aerocity Phase 2, a project that embodies our dedication to creating world-class destinations,” said S.K. Sayal, Managing Director and CEO, Bharti Real Estate in a statement.

“With this expansion, we aim to establish a truly exceptional Global Business District that sets new benchmarks for excellence in India and beyond,” he added. This integrated development is designed to house top-tier businesses and leading brands. With construction progressing steadily, these assets will be available in batches for lease starting in 2025. In addition, there are plans to further expand the portfolio over the next three to five years.

The Worldmark development when complete will offer a total of approximately 17 million square feet high grade commercial real estate close to the airport, right in the heart of the National Capital Region (NCR).