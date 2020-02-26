Tata Motors’ board approved committee gives nod to raise ₹500 crore

Tata Motors on Wednesday said its board approved committee has given its approval for raising ₹500 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.
“The Board approved Committee has today approved allotment of 5000 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures E28-B Series of face value ₹10 lakh each, at par, aggregating ₹500 crore,” the company said in a regulatory filing.
It further noted that the fund raising will be “in two tranches of ₹250 crore each, on private placement basis”.
The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market (WDM) segment of BSE and National Stock Exchange of India, it said.
Shares of Tata Motors were trading at ₹144.45 a piece on BSE, down 3.60% from its previous close.
