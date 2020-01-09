Tata Motors sees demand recovery in FY21

Tata Motors has announced plans to introduce an all-new BS-VI range of products with passenger vehicles starting from January 2020.

A grand showcase comprising four global unveilings, and 14 commercial and 12 passenger vehicle displays will made at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020, at Greater Noida.

The company, which entered its 75th year in 2020, said it was building a sustainable future by providing aspirational and innovative mobility solutions for a Connected India.

Second half, next fiscal

Stating that the demand for automobiles would start increasing from the second half of the next financial year, Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors said, “We are ready to roll and we will showcase a strong product offering at the forthcoming Auto Expo. We are focussing on Connected, Electric, Shared and Safe mobility.”

He said the company was geared up for the BS-VI roll-out and 3,500 engineers had worked on this project and come out with new indigenous products. The company hired an additional 500 engineers for this transition and invested ₹1,200 crore in FY19. He said the company upgraded over 20 engine platforms and had come out with 100 lead vehicles with 1,000 variant upgrades.

Tata Motors is building a common Connected Vehicle Architecture, which will serve the entire portfolio across commercial, passenger and electric vehicles, to enable the ‘extended digital ecosystem’ of its customers.

The electric vehicles would support the government’s e-vision of promoting a clean and green India, he said.

To leverage the shared mobility ecosystem, Tata Motors would be providing ‘innovative solutions’ in people and goods transport.

In addition to product showcases, the Tata Motors pavilion at Auto Expo 2020 had been conceptualised and designed to provide visitors an interactive experience. As part of its sustainability mission, the company has also taken steps such as going paperless and increasing the green cover at the pavilion.

Keeping the growing start-up culture in mind, Tata Motors would use this platform to also crowdsource and engage with the start-up communities, he added.