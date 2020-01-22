Tata Motors unveils premium hatchback Altroz

Tata Motors has entered into the premium hatchback segment with the launch of Altroz at an introductory price starting from ₹5.29 lakh for the petrol version and ₹6.99 lakh for the diesel version.

This segment constitutes about 12.5% of the passenger vehicles market and Maruti and Hyundai sell about 40,000 units of their premium hatchback models a month.

Altroz, with a BS-VI engine, is the first vehicle from Tata Motors which has been developed on the new ALFA architecture and the second vehicle showing the Impact 2.0 design language after Tiago.

Fitted with safety features and driving assistance systems, the technologically loaded Altroz comes with six different factory-fitted customisable options to be chosen by customers. Along with the introduction of Altroz, Tata Motors on Wednesday launched the fully-refreshed BS-VI versions of Tiago, Tigor and Nexon.

Focus on safety

Stating that these cars were not just fully BS-VI ready, but also offered a lot more to aspiring Indian customers, Mayank Pareek, president, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We have gone beyond BS-VI and are focussing on passenger safety with the introduction of Altroz. This car is a premium product for safety-conscious customers.”

He said the company would not get involved in the pricing game, but would rather focus on providing ‘technologically superior’ and safe vehicles which can command a premium in the market.

Speaking at the launch, Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors said, “We promised to kick-start the year with a product offensive and here we are. The future of efficient, green, sustainable mobility solutions needs to translate into reality and we have made a start by bringing the new generation of BS-VI solutions to the market.”

More in store

“With Altroz, we are expanding our market coverage further. We have lots more in store for 2020 and we have just commenced unveiling our well-defined future product portfolio,” he added.

The new Nexon — available in 1.2L Revotron turbocharged petrol BS-VI engine and 1.5L Revotorq turbocharged diesel BS-VI engine — starts at ₹6.95 lakh and at ₹8.45 lakh, respectively.

The Tiago 2020 in 1.2L Revotron petrol BS-VI engine is priced starting at ₹4.60 lakh. Tigor 2020 will be available at a starting price of ₹5.75 lakh and will come with a 1.2L Revotron petrol BS-VI engine.